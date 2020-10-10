An Unexpected Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Halloween is exactly three weeks away, which means the focus is shifting towards horror content as people around the world gear up to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. Obviously, Netflix are well prepared for this, and have a huge amount of scares and frights headed to their library over the next little while, with The Haunting of Bly Manor arriving yesterday as a taste of much more terrifying things to come.

But it isn’t all about just bloodbaths and buckets of gore, as you can probably tell from the fact that Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween is currently the most popular movie on the streaming site around the world. The combination of Happy Madison Productions and Halloween is clearly too much for subscribers to resist, but an unexpected title has also made its way onto the Top 10 list today.

Fantasy Island is a prequel to the beloved TV show that aired on ABC between 1977 and 1984, although Kick-Ass 2 director Jeff Wadlow’s adaptation is a straightforward horror flick as opposed to the mysterious drama that characterized the source material. The movie was a solid hit at the box office after raking in almost $50 million on a production budget of just $7 million, but reviews weren’t particularly kind and it holds a horrible Rotten Tomatoes score of just 8%.

Then again, Netflix‘s Top 10 list is no stranger to playing host to terrible titles, and as a horror outing available at the push of a button in the buildup to Halloween, it isn’t exactly an unexpected development that Fantasy Island has proven to be surprisingly popular. In fact, it’s currently the tenth most-watched film on the platform on the global charts, and it may even move up a few spots as we get closer to the spooky holiday.