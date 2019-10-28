Universal Celebrates Halloween With Michael Myers’s Fiery Finale

As spooky season prepares to hit its climax, we have only a couple days separating us and Halloween. And Universal Pictures, the owner of perhaps the most appropriate movie treat – John Carpenter’s seminal slasher series – has decided to share in the festivities.

Just two days after the franchise’s 41st birthday, the movie studio took to their YouTube channel to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Their commemorative video of choice: the climactic, hellfire finale of David Gordon Green’s 2018 smash hit.

If you haven’t seen the film for yourself, beware, this is as spoiler-filled as it gets. But if you want to participate in the reminiscent, blood-soaked fun, you can check the clip out for yourself up above.

For horror fanatics, there may not be a more appropriate way to celebrate Trick or Treat day than a visit down memory lane of their favorite Michael Myers movie. And for Universal, this final scene holds some particularly sentimental value.

Pitting Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) against the infamous killer brings to a modern close the ferocious onscreen battle the two have been partaking in for nearly half a century. At least, that’s what we all thought after the pic premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Not long after the most recent movie became a box office success, it was announced that David Gordon Green’s continuation of the franchise would, in fact, also go on. Shooting for Halloween Kills, the first of two follow-up projects that will be bringing back the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, and Charles Cyphers, began in September.

So who knows if Michael Myers will ever stop causing chaos around the world? But as far as I’m concerned, I’m like a kid: the more Halloweens there are, the better.