Unsurprisingly, it was easy to make ‘Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson look like a superhuman god

When it comes to looking superheroic Dwayne Johnson really doesn’t have to exert much onscreen effort. After years of sculpting his body through mindblowing workouts that may just prove lethal for us mere mortals, The Rock is practically a real-life superhero already. So it’s no surprise that making him look like one in Black Adam required far fewer bells and whistles than any other given actor dressing up as a comic book character.

“The very first time I put that suit on it was unforgettable,” Johnson says, in Warner Bros’ new “Costumes Make the Hero” Black Adam featurette. But according to director Jaume Collet-Serra, “When it was time for us to start designing his costume it was just incredibly huge. We don’t need to do anything with the costume; he already is the costume.”

Which isn’t to say that the costumers efforts went unnoticed on the set. Pierce Brosnan, who stars as Kent Nelson aka Dr. Fate, the century-old mystic warrior of the DCEU went on the record stating that “to stand there on stage before Dwayne, DJ, and seeing him in the costume of Black Adam is just mighty.”

Black Adam - Justice Society of America 1 of 6

Click to skip Black Adam

Doctor Fate

Hawkman

Cyclone

Atom Smasher

Click to zoom

Although the film has received mixed reviews, it made a tidy $67 million this weekend, a success that just may make it the movie that allows the DCEU to continue into whatever new iteration of the franchise comes in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the new co-heads of DC studios.

Black Adam is currently in theaters.