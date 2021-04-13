Watch: First Trailer For Netflix’s New Chadwick Boseman Special Honors The Actor

We’re now almost nine months out from Chadwick Boseman‘s untimely death and the Black Panther star is still being mourned by fans, while award season means practically every ceremony is taking time out to honor and nominate him for his performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. Judging by the words of those that knew him, Boseman was a genuinely wonderful person, something that looks to be repeatedly attested to in the upcoming Netflix special Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist.

The documentary will talk us through Boseman’s career, acting ability and artistic vision, with many of his co-stars and directors contributing to it. Netflix has just released the first trailer for the project, which you can see up above, and it seems like it’ll live up the billing of providing some genuine insight.

Prominent co-stars appearing are Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Danai Gurira and Glynn Turman, all reflecting on their experiences sharing a scene with Boseman. On the other side of the lens, meanwhile, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Brian Helgeland, Reginald Hudlin and Tate Taylor will talk about what it was like to direct him. The special will be available on Netflix on April 17th, 2021, though will only be on the service for thirty days, so check it out while you can.

While Chadwick Boseman‘s last on-screen role will be Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his final performance is yet to arrive. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed that he finished work on Disney+ animated show What If…? , saying:

“These are all sorts of stories we couldn’t explore through live action. [He] came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes. In hindsight, it’s very moving.”

The ten-episode first season of What If…? will air sometime over the summer on Disney+. No word on an exact date yet, but expect to hear confirmation on this very soon.