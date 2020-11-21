While Venom was an extremely entertaining ride, fans were left with many questions as to its connection with the Spider-Man franchise. In the comics, Venom is one of the web-slinger’s most famous opponents, with the symbiote’s origin story and motivations closely linked to Peter Parker. That’s why, in the comics, Venom sports a familiar white spider logo which was entirely absent in the 2018 movie.

This being missing makes sense: after all, if this Venom has never encountered or bonded with Spider-Man, why would he have a spider-logo? But in next year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage that might be changing. Ever since Sony and Disney resolved their differences over the Spidey rights it’s looking likely that the MCU and ‘Venomverse’ (or the ‘Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters’ to give it its unwieldy official name) are going to become ever more intertwined. This potentially opens the way for Spider-Man and Venom to meet, an encounter which may well end up with Venom taking on the logo.

A hint that this might be in the pipeline is that the White Spider emblem is front and center on a ‘Venom 2’ costume listed on Amazon. Check it out:

It’s worth remembering that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was originally supposed to release in October 2020, so it’s not a huge leap that some merchandise might have entered production and made it to shelves. But my instinct is that this is merely a generic Venom costume that a canny retailer has described as ‘Venom 2’ to get clicks. I can’t see anything else in the description that specifically ties it to the sequel and its design looks in keeping with every other Venom costume on sale.

We’ve got quite a long wait to find out for certain what’s going on in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will now hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Let’s hope we get a trailer soon.