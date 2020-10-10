Tom Hardy’s Venom May Crossover Into The MCU In Spider-Man 3

Much like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3 is expected to feature a smorgasbord of cameos from A-listers who hail from all over the cinematic superhero landscape. Indeed, we already know that the upcoming movie is set to bring back many familiar faces from past films and even past franchises that featured the titular web-slinger, but one of the big names that Marvel is apparently trying to work into the threequel as well is Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Or at least, so says insider Daniel Richtman, who shared the following on his Patreon account today: “I also hear there is an interest for Tom Hardy to show up [in the movie].” Unfortunately, he doesn’t say anything else, so we’re left to speculate how, exactly, the character could factor into things, but it’s not too crazy to think that it’ll happen.

After all, it’s already been reported that those in charge want to introduce Venom into the MCU sooner rather than later, and given how at least one familiar foe is coming back for the next installment of the series, it only makes sense to try to incorporate Peter Parker’s renowned nemesis into the pic as well, right? Not to mention it’d be pretty exciting to see Venom crossing over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe this early on.

Should Hardy end up signing on to make an appearance, he’d join Jamie Foxx’s Electro and possibly even Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin, if recent rumors are to be believed. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin could be in the mix, too, if the studio grants him his wish. It’s hard to imagine a more formidable combo than those four adversaries, but we have a good feeling that Spidey will be able to work his way out of trouble.

Tell us, though, do you want to see Hardy’s character pop up in Phase 4 of the MCU, or would you rather he stay self-contained in his own franchise? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!

Venom 2 is expected to hit theaters on June 25th, 2021, followed by Spider-Man 3 on November 5th of the same year (as long as the pandemic is over, of course).