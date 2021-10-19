Venom: Let There Be Carnage slithered into theaters earlier this month and was awesome. Director Andy Serkis delivered on the promise of bringing villainous symbiote Carnage to the big screen, with Woody Harrelson doing a great job as the homicidal Cletus Kasady.

The only small caveat was that the PG-13 rated action felt slightly neutered, with the film cutting away before we got into more R-rated material. Now, some concept art for the movie has showcased an alternative take on Carnage that hints they had ambitions to include more guts n’ gore.

They come courtesy of Hatch Effects and were posted on ArtStation. Check them out:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Concept Art Reveals More Extreme Carnage 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Venom’s next move is a no-brainer after that jaw-dropping credit scene. With Eddie Brock and Venom now a part of the MCU, it won’t be too long before he’s crossing webs with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, potentially as soon as this December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But it remains to be seen which universe he’ll stick around in. Sony is still protective of their IP, so we may see Holland’s Spider-Man taking a trip to the Venomverse for Venom 3.

I’m praying they’ll adapt the classic ’90s arc ‘Maximum Carnage’, which centers on Spider-Man, Venom, and Carnage. With the help of other villains, Carnage takes over New York City, with Spider-Man and Venom forming an uneasy alliance to stop him – events that’d be all too possible given the last moments of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.