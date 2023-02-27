‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ director reveals there was almost much more Spider-Man

One of the biggest selling points for Sony sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was ultimately fairly redundant in the long run, probably because Kevin Feige wasn’t too interested in playing ball with a rival studio.

Even though director Andy Serkis and star/producer/co-writer Tom Hardy continually urged fans not to share spoilers ahead of the film’s release, everyone knew that the post-credits scene would feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in some fashion. It did, but not in the way anyone was expecting.

Viewed onscreen via a news report, it felt as though Feige was compelled to immediately retcon the stinger in No Way Home, when Tom Hardy made a one-scene Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance that propelled him back into his own reality, although he did leave a little sliver of symbiote behind.

via Sony

It was short, sweet, and left a barely-noticeable impact in the long run, but Serkis did reveal to GQ that there were discussions about potentially having a more substantial role for the web-slinger in Let There Be Carnage.

“It was unsure as to the level of involvement that world would meet with our world, There were drafts which had more, a little more, of the other. The unspoken. It was very, very carefully chosen.”

Curiously, it was Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts who directed Let There Be Carnage‘s final scene, so Serkis wasn’t even the one behind the camera. It was all a bit of a damp squib in the end, but maybe one day we’ll see the symbiotic antihero and his comic book arch-nemesis come face-to-face in a more physical fashion.