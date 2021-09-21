Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Teases That Worlds Will Collide

You have to wonder if Andy Serkis has been getting irritated over the last few weeks while on the press circuit for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The actor, filmmaker and motion capture pioneer is out there trying to sell his new movie to the masses, but all anybody wants to ask him about is Spider-Man.

That’s understandable when fans have been salivating at the prospect of seeing Toms Hardy and Holland face off for years, and by all accounts it would appear as though Let There Be Carnage will take a massive step towards that eventuality. 90 minutes isn’t a whole lot of time to deliver an expansive superhero blockbuster with one eye cast towards the future, but in a new interview with Jake’s Takes, the director nonetheless teased that worlds will collide.

“All those questions are ones which we’ve purposefully not focused on right now. I mean, I kind of don’t want to give any sort of fake hope or false information about things that might be happening in the future. Obviously, at some point, those worlds are gonna collide, big time. They are. If we are so lucky as to make more Venom movies depending on this one. So let’s see what happens in this one first. But I do think there’s more still to unpack in the Venom-Verse before we go there, really.”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal Best Look Yet At The Villain 1 of 5

Tom Holland’s contract expires after the release of December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and he’s yet to sign a new deal, so we could realistically end up seeing a third Venom before we get that crossover. Hardy has additionally been rumored for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth standalone web-slinging adventure, but as of yet nobody can agree on who’s dropping by which franchise to battle who under what context.

We’ll have a much better idea of where things are headed when Venom: Let There Be Carnage comes to theaters next weekend, which will be followed by a thousand different theories making the rounds about the who, what, when, where and why leading to an epic showdown between the comic book icons.