Venom: Let There Be Carnage Dominates The International Box Office

Fans on domestic shores were understandably hyped when Venom: Let There Be Carnage was moved forward two weeks to October 1st, where they repaid Sony’s gesture in kind by propelling the movie to a pandemic-high $90 million opening weekend, but international audiences had to wait until Friday.

Inevitably, that means the seismic post-credits scene would have been spoiled for a whole lot of folks overseas, unless they’ve been on a total social media blackout for the last two weeks. Whether they know how it ends or not, Tom Hardy’s superhero sequel has nonetheless topped the box office outside of the United States this weekend thanks to a healthy $62 million debut.

As per Deadline, that pushes Let There Be Carnage up to $284 million globally, and it seized the top spot in no less than 39 different markets, setting pandemic-era opening weekend records in Spain and Italy. Audiences have taken to the movie much more than critics, which isn’t much of a surprise when that’s exactly how the first installment played out.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage doesn’t have a hope in hell of coming close to its predecessor’s $856 million tally, but if it even comes halfway then it can be deemed a massive success given the circumstances of the time, with a third outing for the symbiotic odd couple surely not too far away from being given the official green light.