Venom: Let There Be Carnage Originally Had A Major Role For Spider-Man

We’ll be diving into the specifics of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s credits scene from here on out, so consider this your spoiler warning. At the end of Ruben Fleischer’s first installment, the stinger revealing surprise guest Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady made it perfectly clear where the sequel was heading, with fans having been desperate to see the serial killer’s symbiotic alter ego brought into live-action for the longest time.

While the reviews haven’t been universally glowing, Let There Be Carnage has been deemed a vastly superior successor to Venom, and the stinger has changed the game in a major way. Debating which one of them is smarter, Eddie Brock and his symbiotic life partner suddenly experience a shift in reality, one that sees the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home unfolding on television.

Venom has officially crossed over into the MCU via some multiversal shenanigans, but in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Serkis admitted that earlier versions of the story initially had a much larger role for Tom Holland’s web-slinger.

“It was 100% in flux, yeah. It couldn’t have been more in flux-y if you tried. Yeah, of course, it was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where Spider-Man was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn’t. We decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first. So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn’t until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there.”

Tom Hardy Posts And Deletes Another Social Media Photo Of Venom Eating Spider-Man 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Shoehorning Spider-Man in too early would have been of the detriment to what eventually became Venom: Let There Be Carnage, even if Sony have been clamoring to build their own shared superhero mythology for close to a decade now. It’s officially on the cards, and the hype has become so vast and all-encompassing that a lot of folks have probably completely forgotten about Morbius coming to theaters in three months.