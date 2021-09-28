Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Praise A Weird, Wild Sequel

The buzz for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is close to reaching fever pitch, with the sequel to 2018’s monster box office hit set to do huge business when it finally comes to theaters over a year behind schedule this weekend. It’s been a long wait for fans of Tom Hardy’s symbiotic double act, and the first reactions have now arrived online.

One thing everybody agrees on is that it’s yet another deliriously unhinged performance from the leading man, producer and co-writer, who clearly had a blast bringing his bizarre dual role to life. In slightly disappointing news, it looks as though audiences who didn’t enjoy the first installment aren’t going to be particularly enamored with Let There Be Carnage, either.

Across the board, the consensus is that Andy Serkis barrels through his 97-minute superhero blockbuster in suitably entertaining fashion, though, as you can see from the early responses below.

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage has some really entertaining and charming moments—particularly between Eddie & #Venom which is still a super fun dynamic—but the movie gets a bit lost in the #Carnage of it all. There's too many ideas and the movie just barrels through the mess to the end. pic.twitter.com/IiZAw0qjET — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) September 28, 2021

When it comes to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it’s simple.



Did you like the first one? You’ll like this one.



Not like the first one? That’s how you’ll feel here.



It’s the bigger faster version of the first movie which I enjoyed and instantly forgot about.



Fun. Frivolous. pic.twitter.com/KseRn6s4E2 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 28, 2021

VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE: My gosh these movies are SO stupid and I can’t help how much I enjoy them. I could watch 10 more movies of Eddie and Venom calling each other losers. There’s a scene where Eddie and Venom are laying out on the beach together and they watch the sun set. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 28, 2021

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE embraces the absurd buddy romance from the first film even more. Andy Serkis keeps the action & humor moving quickly even if it doesn’t always land. Tom Hardy’s gonzo performance is still a highlight while Woody Harrelson relishes every sadistic moment pic.twitter.com/lQN9W3vaBx — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 28, 2021

Tom Hardy is fantastic in #Venom2 – a film that gladly & madly leans into its darkly hilarious tone & then some. Definite NATURAL BORN KILLERS vibes from our villains, but it’s ultimately Hardy who steals every scene w/ a one-of-a-kind performance that’s SO much fun to watch pic.twitter.com/97vO6rHing — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a wild-ass movie of the highest order. Ultraviolent rom com that is delightfully self aware and weird. Tom Hardy gives 200%. Whatever you do, don’t miss the post-credits. #VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/yoSBH67wMs — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) September 28, 2021

I'm a fan of the first #Venom, so I had high hopes for #VenomLetThereBeCarnage. The sequel is easier to follow, but it's flat. It needs more of the Eddie/Venom chaos and charm we all love. It's not bad, but there's nothing memorable aside from ONE thing. — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 28, 2021

Once again, the mysterious post-credits scene is mentioned with regularity, and it’s got to be something seismic if Tom Hardy explicitly asked people not to spoil the ending, and then shared a poster on his Instagram account that saw his comic book alter-ego echo that point.

You’re best staying away from social media altogether on Friday until you get the chance to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage for yourself, but that’s especially difficult for international crowds, many of whom still have to wait until October 15.