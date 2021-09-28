Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Praise A Weird, Wild Sequel
The buzz for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is close to reaching fever pitch, with the sequel to 2018’s monster box office hit set to do huge business when it finally comes to theaters over a year behind schedule this weekend. It’s been a long wait for fans of Tom Hardy’s symbiotic double act, and the first reactions have now arrived online.
One thing everybody agrees on is that it’s yet another deliriously unhinged performance from the leading man, producer and co-writer, who clearly had a blast bringing his bizarre dual role to life. In slightly disappointing news, it looks as though audiences who didn’t enjoy the first installment aren’t going to be particularly enamored with Let There Be Carnage, either.
Across the board, the consensus is that Andy Serkis barrels through his 97-minute superhero blockbuster in suitably entertaining fashion, though, as you can see from the early responses below.
Once again, the mysterious post-credits scene is mentioned with regularity, and it’s got to be something seismic if Tom Hardy explicitly asked people not to spoil the ending, and then shared a poster on his Instagram account that saw his comic book alter-ego echo that point.
You’re best staying away from social media altogether on Friday until you get the chance to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage for yourself, but that’s especially difficult for international crowds, many of whom still have to wait until October 15.