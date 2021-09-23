Venom: Let There Be Carnage Runtime Officially Confirmed

New details are coming out about the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage film as the runtime seems to be set at 97 minutes, according to a Tweet released today from movie journalist Erik Davis.

NEW TODAY: I have confirmed that the official final runtime for #Venom2 is now 97 minutes. The film arrives in theaters on 10/1. pic.twitter.com/EefNX5lofR — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 23, 2021

The news comes one week after director Andy Serkis addressed the initially estimated 90-minute runtime on a Q&A with IGN on Instagram, promoting the film, according to Screenrant.

“We always wanted this film to be a real thrill ride. And a fast, muscular…not hanging around too much with exposition. But having said that, I think what we’ve done is achieve a real balance between dropping anchor with all of the characters so that you feel that you’re fully immersed in them and that we’re not just rushing through to the next battle or action part,” Serkis said.

The runtime isn’t the only aspect of the film the creators have felt the need to address, as star Tom Hardy and Serkis also recently talked about the thought process behind the film’s PG-13 rating, in an interview with ComicBook.com. Though the source material of the comics can be quite violent, Hardy said the lower rating was to make the movie more accessible to audiences while Serkis added that it will have the benefit of leaving much of the violence to the imagination.

The plot centers around the Eddie Brock character, played by Hardy, attempting to reinvigorate his journalism career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson. But Kasady soon becomes a host of a deadly symbiote of his own, Carnage. Brock and his symbiote alter-ego Venom must do everything they can to stop the rampaging menace. The film co-stars Michelle Williams as Brock’s ex, Anne Weying and is a sequel to the 2018 box office hit, Venom.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage comes to theaters on October 1.