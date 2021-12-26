‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ passes major box office milestone

Most of the plaudits have been following Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s box office performance, which is fair when the web-slinging epic has soared past a billion dollars at the box office faster than any movie ever not named Avengers: Endgame, but let’s not forget about Sony’s other Marvel Comics adaptation in all of this.

Given the circumstances created by the pandemic, there was absolutely no chance that Venom: Let There Be Carnage would come close to matching the $856 million haul of its predecessor. That’s especially true when you consider the symbiotic sequel hasn’t yet been approved for release of China, where the opening chapter hauled in a massive $269 million.

However, Let There Be Carnage has just passed a significant commercial milestone by crossing the $500 million barrier, making it only the seventh movie since the beginning of 2020 to have done so. Not only that, but with the exception of No Way Home, it’s also the highest-grossing release of the last two years that hasn’t played in China.

Sony have been basking in the billions that the Marvel brand brings when you’ve got a pair of iconic and hugely popular characters front and center, but we’ll be very curious to see how Morbius performs when it finally arrives in little over a month.