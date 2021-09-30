Venom: Let There Be Carnage Producer Says He’s Never Seen Anything Like Tom Hardy’s Performance

As the leading man, producer and co-writer on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy is evidently invested in the continued evolution of the franchise. It also helps that he’s one of the best actors in the business, gaining a reputation for his intense commitment and dedication to every single role that he plays, no matter how big or small the part.

Based on the early reactions to this weekend’s upcoming sequel, Hardy has once again delivered a deliriously deranged dual performance as Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alter ago, going all-in on the weirdness that made his turn in the first installment such a bizarre delight.

Given that Venom is a CGI creation, you’d expect that voicing the alien parasite would be a simple case of stepping into the recording booth during post-production and reading the lines given to you, but that’s not the way Hardy operates. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 44 year-old would record his Venom lines right before a scene, and then wear an earpiece so he could react to himself in real-time. According to producer Hutch Parker, it’s unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“He has an agility that I’ve just never seen. The first time I saw him do it, I remember turning to Kelly. ‘I can’t believe what I’ve witnessed. I’ve never seen anything even remotely like this’. It breathes energy and dynamism into the filmmaking that you don’t generally get on really big films.”

People expect the unexpected from Tom Hardy, whether it be unique physical mannerisms or whatever unusual accent he’s deciding to try out, which is one of the reasons why he’s become so highly regarded. Equal parts unpredictable and exciting, just like his comic book counterpart, means that we’re guaranteed another barnstorming showcase for his talents in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.