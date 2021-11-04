Venom: Let There Be Carnage Slashes Past $400 Million At The Box Office

In even more good news for the resurgent theatrical industry, which recently posted its strongest month since January 2020, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has joined a select few bands of Hollywood blockbusters to have arrived since the end of 2019 to cross the $400 million barrier globally.

As per Deadline, the symbiotic sequel shows no signs of slowing down, having become the second-biggest hit of the pandemic in Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Colombia, Ukraine, Central America, Argentina and Ecuador, while it’s one of Russia’s ten highest-grossing releases ever, despite the impact of COVID-19.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Bad Boys for Life, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Godzilla vs. Kong, No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9 are the only other titles in the last 22 months to have reached the $400 million milestone, putting Venom: Let There Be Carnage in very rare and esteemed company.

Sony have already staked a release date of October 2023 for an untitled Marvel project, and looking at how Tom Hardy’s first two adventures as Eddie Brock arrived in the same slot, it’s reasonable to expect that the follow up to Venom: Let There Be Carnage could be aiming for a similar window, unless a certain web-slinger has other ideas.