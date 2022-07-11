A former Marvel VFX artist has spoken out about their time working with the studio, calling them “a terrible client”.

Taking to social media, Dhruv Govil shared an article by TheGamer citing a Reddit thread where VFX artists anonymously shared their issues having worked with Marvel for TV and film projects in the past.

Govil said that Marvel was a driving factor in his decision to leave the VFX industry and has led to breakdowns from colleagues due to being overworked. Continuing, he explained that the issue was present from the start of the MCU and is still a problem now.

Working on #Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry. They're a horrible client, and I've seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings. https://t.co/FacGBfnYmG — Dhruv Govil (@DhruvGovil) July 10, 2022

When elaborating further on the issue, the former VFX artist explained that there is often a lack of understanding or care about the process required to bring these images to life. This lines up with comments from the Reddit thread shared to r/VFX earlier this year.

In the past, Govil worked on Marvel Studios films including Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Many of the artists who shared their stories in the previously mentioned Reddit thread also claim to have worked for Marvel Studios also, but many have asked their employers not to send them on these jobs going forward.

“I request to not work on [Marvel] movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, they’re becoming our biggest client. They expect a smorgasbord of options, so they can change their mind three more times.”

Marvel’s VFX work has been in the headlines recently for a very different reason as fans slam the latest outing Thor: Love and Thunder for its visuals. These worrying reports of being overworked could be a driving factor in any decline in quality.