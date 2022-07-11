‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star pokes fun at the film’s CGI

There has been plenty of criticism around the latest entry to the MCU Thor: Love and Thunder and while it’s currently dominating at the box office, fans have been lampooning the film on social media for its CGI.

Marvel fans pointed out moments in the film that don’t look like they live up to the massive budget of the flick, but it isn’t just the fans getting in on the action — even members of the cast have chimed in to poke fun.

Vanity Fair recently shared a clip on their YouTube channel featuring the film’s director Taika Waititi alongside star Tessa Thompson where the pair break down a scene from the film.

During this breakdown, Thompson who plays Valkyrie in the film, points out some issues with the CGI joking that Korg doesn’t look real.

Going back and forth with Waititi — who voiced Korg alongside his directorial duties — Thompson joked that Korg’s color changes from being blue to being greyish at different times. The pair were seemingly joking about the effects after the online backlash that the film has received for its CGI.

This wasn’t the only moment from the scene that Thompson pointed out. Seconds later Valkyrie looks to be spooked by something in the video while nothing surprising takes place on the screen. Thompson explained that this was due to a scene that was cut in which Thor woke up screaming at that moment. Fortunately, Thompson has no issues with this moment being left in sharing that it just makes for a fun addition to the film.

The video provides plenty of other insight into the film and the process of bringing together this particular scene. If you’re interested in learning more then make sure to check out the clip here.