You can always count on Marvel movies to be visually stunning, even if they generally fail to impress the critics or the audiences. In the unfortunate case of Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that even a grandiose production design costing the studio upwards of $250 million hasn’t managed to redeem the overall lackluster VFX work in Phase Four.

We couldn’t possibly tell you why Marvel Studios is consistently failing to meet the higher standards of the Infinity Saga, even when it’s something that Marvel Studios or Industrial Light & Magic (which handles the bulk of VFX work) should be veterans of at this point.

Does it have to do with the increased workload, since they now have to work on several MCU television series on top of the annual movie releases? Or is it simply an oversight by the powers that be, who must have realized by now that fans are going to show up in theaters to watch an MCU movie regardless of what they put out?

Whatever the answer to that question, it seems that audiences can’t stop making fun of some terrible CG shots in Love and Thunder. Many thousands of fans simply can’t believe this is a $200+ million movie.

this is from a $200 million dollar movie. pic.twitter.com/criM47ZsjH — toren (@ybtoren) July 9, 2022

I think that, at the very least, we shouldn’t just gloss over the obvious mishandling of CGI, which doesn’t even have anything to do with the director or the filming crew. If you need more time to fledge these movies out, Marvel, take it.

me when someone tells me a there’s nothing wrong with VFX in recent Marvel movies and Thor looked “visually stunning” after it has a woman with a CG helmet that looks like it’s not even on her head pic.twitter.com/xRhNSpdtLA — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 9, 2022

In fairness, they have definitely hit the nail on the head with those lightning effects, though for a movie that literally revolves around Thor, the God of Thunder, I’m not sure if that should even be considered a compliment.

Love and Thunder is currently playing in theaters around the world.