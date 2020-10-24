Another Villain Has Reportedly Been Revealed For The Batman

Before the official cast and first plot details for The Batman had been confirmed, it was rumored that up to half a dozen members of the Dark Knight’s iconic rogues’ gallery could be appearing in the reboot. That instantly set alarm bells ringing, because anyone with even a passing interest in the superhero genre is fully aware that stuffing the plot full of bad guys very rarely if ever results in a great movie.

Matt Reeves appears to be satisfied with keeping his number of antagonists down to three, though, with Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman all set to pose problems for Robert Pattinson’s rookie Caped Crusader. However, this being the first installment in a comic book franchise there’s bound to be teases and Easter Eggs that drop hints for what future installments could have in store, and we’ve now heard that a familiar face might be glimpsed in The Batman.

The Batman Set Photos Show The Dark Knight Lurking In The Shadows 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ben Affleck would be returning as the Dark Knight in The Flash weeks before it was announced – Mr. Freeze is set for an appearance in the film, with the caveat that he won’t be in full-blown supervillain mode yet. From what we understand, mild-mannered scientist and cryogenics expert Victor Fries will have a brief cameo to presumably build towards his nefarious alter ego playing a bigger role in The Batman sequels.

There’s no word on who could be portraying the part yet, but any new version of Mr. Freeze is virtually guaranteed to be an upgrade on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pun machine from Batman & Robin, especially when the character has one of the most complex and tragic stories among the Caped Crusader’s laundry list of nemeses.