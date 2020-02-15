The Batman Has Reportedly Added Another Villain To Its Ranks

Initial reports onÂ The BatmanÂ pointed to Matt Reeves’ movie bulging at the seams with supervillains, but with the film now in production, it appears that the writer/director has streamlined the rogues gallery somewhat. It’s known that four, instead of six or seven, of the Dark Knight’s foes will have major roles in Robert Pattinson’s debut turn as the hero – Penguin (Colin Farrell), Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Other characters that have been attached to the project before now include Two-Face and Scarecrow, but WGTC has previously brought you the news that Harvey Dent has ultimately been held back until the sequel. It seemed that the same was true of Jonathan Crane as well, but our latest intel points to Scarecrow actually having a cameo in The Batman.

Sources close to the site – the same ones who told us Han was returning inÂ Fast & Furious 9 and Hopper was returning in Stranger Things season 4, both of which we now know to be true – have informed us that the fear-obsessed foe will be portrayed by a stuntman for a quick cameo in the film, as Warner Bros. has yet to properly cast the role and whatever form his cameo takes in The BatmanÂ would only be a quick tease for Crane having a bigger part in follow-up movies.

By the sounds of it, then, the Scarecrow may turn up in some kind of silent walk-on cameo, likely in something resembling his classic costume or mask so that fans can recognize him. Could Batman visit Arkham Asylum and that’s where the character appears? Or could we get a glimpse of an altercation between the vigilante and Crane, just as another sign that this is a Gotham City already full of costumed criminals? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Of course, Scarecrow was previously featured heavily in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, with Cillian Murphy turning up as the character in each of the three entries in the series. He certainly made his mark on the villain, then, so it’s probably best that Reeves waits a little longer to find the right actor to succeed him. If our intel turns out to be correct, though, then this cameo should do a good job of whetting fans’ appetites for his proper DCEU debut following The Batman.