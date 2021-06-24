Vin Diesel Says Fast & Furious Deserves A Finale

Not many franchises in the modern era get to bow out on their own terms, with studios typically either abandoning a multi-film series once the box office returns start to dwindle, or the succession of reboots and remakes arrive to try and resurrect a property with built-in name value, which makes it all the more impressive that the finish line is in sight for Fast & Furious.

The upcoming ninth installment kicks off one last trilogy for The Fast Saga, with the tenth and eleventh chapters set to shoot back-to-back and draw the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his cohorts to a close after well over 20 years. Of course, we’ll be getting a myriad of spinoffs after that, which will likely come bearing the Fast & Furious Presents prefix to draw in audiences, but the core crew will be riding off into the sunset.

It’s a rare position to be in, especially when you can bet Universal would be more than happy to keep churning out new Fast & Furious blockbusters in perpetuity given the billions of dollars they stand to make, but in a new interview Vin Diesel simply admitted that the brand’s time is reaching a natural conclusion, and the series deserves to go out with a bow tied around it.

“I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

Michelle Rodriguez has been heavily rumored with leading the female-driven spinoff that’s been in development for years, while Hobbs & Shaw 2 will be happening once Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham figure out their jam-packed schedules, so once the mainline Fast & Furious sends the ensemble out in a blaze of inevitably spectacular and preposterous glory, fans shouldn’t have to wait too long to get their next fix of high octane and explosive action.