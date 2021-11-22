Vin Diesel gets jacked as he gears up to say goodbye to ‘Fast & Furious’

It hasn’t officially been confirmed by anyone other than Tyrese Gibson as of yet, but the longtime franchise veteran recently offered that the tenth and eleventh installments in the Fast & Furious franchise were set to shoot back-to-back.

The penultimate chapter has already been awarded an April 2023 release date, so it won’t be too long before we hear of a locked-in start date for production. It’s going to be bittersweet for the cast, crew and audiences around the world to bid farewell to Dominic Toretto and the family, but we can sleep easy knowing that plenty of spinoffs will be arriving to keep The Fast Saga alive once the main storyline draws to a close.

Vin Diesel has now taken to Instagram and shared a shirtless image as he prepares for his final two outings as Dominic Toretto, the role that first catapulted him to international superstardom 20 years ago.

The actor and producer received some criticism online for using Paul Walker’s name in an desperate attempt to lure Dwayne Johnson back to the Fast & Furious fold after the longtime Luke Hobbs drew a line under his association with anything Diesel-related, but supporters won’t give up on the idea unless The Rock definitively and publicly rules himself out.