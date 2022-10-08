Vin Diesel hints that Marvel has planet-sized plans in store for Groot on the big screen

If there’s one thing Vin Diesel is famous for outside of his gravely voice and penchant for white tank tops, it’s his ability to repeatedly tease projects that may or may not even exist, never mind actually happen.

We’ve been hearing about the fourth installment in the Riddick franchise and a sequel to The Last Witch Hunter for years without having anything to show for it, and now the chrome-domed action star has added a potential Groot solo movie to the list.

Having lent his vocal talents to the adorable intergalactic fan favorite in Disney Plus short-form series I Am Groot, Diesel will return as the three-word wonder in next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which marks the end of the line for James Gunn at the helm of the beloved cosmic saga.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the entirety of the ensemble cast will be cut loose from their contracts and booted out of the MCU, with Diesel claiming on Instagram that Marvel Studios want to make a Planet X feature film – which is Groot’s homeworld in the comic books.

As popular as the sentient tree may be, is there enough substance to sustain an entire 90+ minute adventure focusing almost entirely on Groot? We’re inclined to say no, but it’s not as if Marvel hasn’t proven the doubters wrong before. Then again, the entirety of the little guy’s solo project ran for a combined 15 minutes, but any longer may have seen the novelty start to wear off.

The interplanetary side of the superhero saga is always in an unstoppable state of expansion, but the jury remains out if a Planet X flick is even worth the time and money it would take to create, especially when the door remains open for more I Am Groot in the future.