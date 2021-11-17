Vin Diesel continues to offer frustratingly vague ‘Riddick 4’ teases

When he’s not actively begging Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise when it was his fault that the longtime Luke Hobbs ended his association with the property in the first place, Vin Diesel likes to tease all sorts of sequels on social media, regardless of if we want them or not.

Remember last year during the COVID-induced lockdowns when he gave us all the news we’d been desperately waiting for by confirming he was finally writing that script for The Last Witch Hunter 2 people had been clamoring for? No? Well, maybe he doesn’t either, because we haven’t heard a peep from the project since.

Riddick 4 is in much the same boat, except the enemy of sleeved apparel has been teasing this one for even longer. Diesel said the script was complete in July 2019, with shooting planned to begin in a matter of months. Backtracking slightly, he said the screenplay was almost ready in May 2020, then didn’t mention the sci-fi sequel again until June of this year.

That was followed up by the actor claiming big news was coming sooner than we’d think, but as you can see below, he’s gone right back to square one by being frustratingly vague on Instagram.

Essentially, we’re still in the exact same position we’ve been in since the summer of 2013; Vin Diesel wants a Riddick 4, and it may or may not be happening, and that’s about as much as we know for sure.