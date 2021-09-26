Vin Diesel Says Riddick 4 Is Closer Than We Think

Vin Diesel is nothing if not determined to keep the Riddick franchise alive by any means necessary, even if we’ve only managed to get three feature films out of the equation in the space of 21 years. That’s not a great return, but another outing for the intergalactic convict is always lingering at the back of his mind.

One of the tank top enthusiast’s favored habits is to continually talk up new projects, before failing to mention them again for the longest time. We saw it twice last year when he teased a sequel to The Last Witch Hunter and major Bloodshot news, and yet we’re still waiting to hear the latest updates.

Riddick 4 is in a very similar boat; Diesel said the script was complete in July 2019, and three months later he revealed shooting would begin the following year. When that didn’t happen, he claimed in May 2020 the screenplay was almost ready, and then didn’t offer anything else for a full year until dropping a tease this past June.

As you can see below, the action star is back at it again, revealing via Instagram that Riddick 4 is apparently much closer than we think.

It’s been eight years since the last installment, and in that time the leading man has blown plenty of hot air without actually presenting anything tangible. Maybe this is the time Riddick 4 finally comes together, because Diesel will need another franchise to keep him busy once his Fast & Furious tenure draws to a close.