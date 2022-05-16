Vin Diesel once more hints that ‘Riddick 4’ is a thing that’s happening

At this stage, we'll believe it when we see it.

Vin Diesel might be in the midst of shooting a blockbuster sequel featuring one of his most famous characters, but that doesn’t mean he won’t continue to tease another one.

It’s almost become a running gag at this point that the actor regularly hints at some major Riddick 4 news on the horizon, and yet the project hasn’t even been given an official green light for production as far as we know.

Effectively, we’re in the exact same position we’ve been in for close to a decade, with next year marking the 10th anniversary of the intergalactic convict’s last feature-length outing. During that time, Diesel has claimed on numerous occasions that the fourth chapter is closer than we think, without providing any tangible evidence to support it.

That’s basically the gist of the chrome-domed action icon’s latest Instagram post, which reveals a new set of storyboards sent over by creator, writer, and director David Twohy.

Having already been the subject of three movies, two video games, and several animated projects, it’s clear that Diesel isn’t ready to give up on the role over two decades after it set the stage for his rise to mainstream prominence. However, this isn’t the first, second, third, fourth, or fifth time we’ve been teased with Riddick 4, and it won’t be the last, either.

One of these days, the actor and producer is going to have to provide something concrete to back up his bluster, but don’t be surprised if the cosmic action thriller doesn’t happen until after Fast & Furious 11 wraps, if it even comes together at all.