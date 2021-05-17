Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants To Keep The Spotlight On Dom In Fast & Furious 10

As you’ve no doubt gathered given that it’s been repeated ad nauseam over the last 20 years, the Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, but Vin Diesel has always been the top dog. Not only has he taken first billing in each of the installments he’s appeared in, but he’s also one of the producers through his One Race Films banner.

Indeed, Dominic Toretto and his extensive tank top collection have anchored the series for two decades, even as more and more high profile co-stars and big screen legends have entered the fray including Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and more. And now, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that Diesel wants the spotlight to shine firmly on him in the tenth installment, with the tipster specifically naming Johnson as the reason why.

As per Richtman, the bald headed action stars may have put their issues to one side for the time being, but Diesel doesn’t want Dom being overshadowed by the impending return of Luke Hobbs lest their battle for alpha male dominance recommence. Fast & Furious 10 will mark the penultimate chapter in the main storyline, though, so it was already expected that the grand finale would close out with the patriarch of the extended Toretto clan seeing as he’s been there since the very beginning.

There aren’t even any guarantees that Diesel will bow out after Fast & Furious 11, when the property has opened itself up to countless spinoffs to follow in the wake of Hobbs & Shaw, but if the 53 year-old is planning to hang up his trusty white vest for good, then it would stand to reason that he’d want to make sure he was the main man throughout his fond and no doubt preposterously overblown farewell.