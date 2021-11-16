Vincent D’Onofrio Denies Kingpin Return In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Vincent D’Onofrio has denied he’s returning as Wilson Fisk in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Daredevil star’s turn as the Kingpin was one of the most acclaimed elements of the much-missed Netflix series, so fans are eager to see more of the ubervillain once the Man Without Fear is revived by Marvel Studios. And all the signs are pointing to Charlie Cox reprising Matt Murdock for the first time since 2018 in the upcoming Spidey movie. But don’t expect D’Onofrio to appear alongside him.

In response to a fan asking if he’s back as Fisk in No Way Home, D’Onofrio confirmed that he isn’t but that he’s excited to see the film as he’s heard good things about it. “I can’t wait to see it,” he replied. “I’m not in it but I hear it’s a very cool film.”

I can't wait to see it. I’m not in it but I hear it's a very cool film. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 13, 2021

Seeing as Kingpin is almost as much associated with the webhead as he is the hornhead, Marvel fans have been longing to see D’Onofrio face off against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker for years. It’s something the Jurassic World actor has revealed he’s up for as well. But don’t expect that to happen this time around. Sure, a few other NWH stars have denied things we’re pretty sure are true, but it’s easy to believe D’Onofrio is on the level here. There’s so much else going on in the threequel that there surely can’t be any room for a Kingpin cameo.

But the good news is that Cox’s comeback in this one paves the way for more from the Daredevil corner of the universe in the future of the franchise. A continuation or relaunch of the Netflix show – apparently headed for either Disney Plus or Hulu – has been much discussed. Though Marvel will likely put their own stamp on things, they’re expected to retain the fan-favorite cast.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17.