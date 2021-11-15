Daredevil Reboot Rumors Take Another Unexpected Turn

If we had a penny for every time we’d heard a rumor claiming that some sort of Daredevil reboot or continuation was in the works at Marvel Studios for either the big screen or Disney Plus, then we’d be able to buy the company and just make it ourselves.

It’s been three years since the Netflix series was originally cancelled, with the speculation having run rampant ever since, but it’s reached more intense levels than ever before since Spider-Man: No Way Home was officially confirmed as a multiversal adventure, with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock having been touted for a cameo since long before cameras even started rolling.

Even in the last couple of weeks we’ve heard countless smatterings of scuttlebutt, with insider Daniel Richtman the latest to get in on the act by posting a supposed production grid on social media, which you can see below.

U know what. Fuck it pic.twitter.com/DAt5ri9rRJ — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) November 14, 2021

Daredevil Makes His MCU Debut In New Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While we’d be remiss to actively debunk anything when it can’t be proven 100% true or false either way, it’s not as if that particular image would be difficult to knock up in a matter of seconds and end up getting passed around the internet before falling into Richtman’s hands. The Daredevil chatter isn’t going anywhere, though, so let’s hope tomorrow’s Spider-Man: No Way Home fan event sheds some official light on the matter at long last.