Kingpin Star Wants To Meet The MCU’s Spider-Man

Up until very recently, the race to see who would be the subject of more Marvel Cinematic Universe return rumors between Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was neck-and-neck, but the Man Without Fear has surged ahead during the last week.

In the eyes of most fans, it’s only a matter of time before Matt Murdock’s comeback is officially confirmed, with many hoping it’ll happen as soon as tomorrow’s event marking the debut of the second full-length Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. However, that doesn’t mean that his opposite number can’t keep fighting the good fight.

As has been the case anytime he hits the press circuit for anything, D’Onofrio was asked in an appearance on Jake’s Takes if he still harbored ambitions to throw on Wilson Fisk’s pristine white tux again, and he couldn’t have been any clearer in his response.

“It would definitely have to be Spider-Man one day, I’m hoping. We’ll see if they ask me to do it. Kingpin lived in a world of Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man, so that would be the one.”

The actor has hardly been shy in continuously putting himself forward to play the MCU’s Kingpin, but despite those repeated Hawkeye and Echo reports, the ball remains firmly in Kevin Feige’s court as to whether or not he plans to make it a reality. Supporters have been keeping their fingers crossed for three years already, and they’ll be staying that way for the foreseeable future until they get what they want.