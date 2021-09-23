Kingpin Star Says He’s Waiting On A Call From Marvel To Return

The rumors swirling around a potential Marvel Cinematic Universe return for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin have intensified greatly over the past few months, with the actor finding himself heavily touted for a cameo in upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye, which would then snowball into a major role in spinoff Echo.

As things stand, he hasn’t been confirmed for anything, and the Full Metal Jacket star has been a regular presence on social media teasing his hypothetical comeback. Most recently he was posting abstract poetry that left fans trying to decipher what it was all supposed to mean, but he’s been much more straightforward in his latest discussion of Wilson Fisk.

In a new interview with ScreenRant, D’Onofrio made it perfectly clear once again that he’d love to throw on the pristine white tux and beat the sh*t out of those who dare oppose him, but he’s still waiting on the call from Marvel.

“I do take it as a compliment. I so badly want to play that character again. I love that character. I just have to wait for Marvel to ask me. I think it’s very clear that I would, and the fans know that I would jump at the chance to play again. I just need to be asked.”

Obviously, if D’Onofrio has inked a deal to play Kingpin again then he’s not going to tell anybody publicly, but even if he hasn’t, then fans will still continue to believe he’ll be back on our screens imminently. It’s a nightmarish situation for anybody to have played a popular comic book character for Marvel, especially with the multiverse now in play, so all we can do for now is cross our fingers in hope.