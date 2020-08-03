Vincent D’Onofrio Hopes Charlie Cox Plays The MCU’s Daredevil

Once upon a time, Netflix’s roster of Marvel shows were believed to have taken place in the same timeline as the movies, with various characters and background Easter Eggs making subtle references to events that had transpired on the big screen. While it wasn’t as blatantly obvious as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s extensive list of cameo appearances, the Defenders still existed in the same world as the Avengers.

However, with Marvel Studios now gathering up as many of their properties under the one roof as possible, the slate has been wiped clean and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small screen adventures will officially begin whenever The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on Disney Plus.

Despite none of the previous TV shows being considered canon anymore, fans are still hoping that some of the stars will get the opportunity to reprise their roles in the MCU, with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin frequently named as the two frontrunners that could potentially be kept on.

D’Onofrio has already admitted that he feels like the role belongs to him and he’d consider any offer to play Wilson Fisk again, but the actor also hopes that Charlie Cox will still be under the cowl should the two arch-nemeses cross paths once more in the future.

“I still believe in Charlie Cox as Daredevil. And I think that if they do a Daredevil film or have a Daredevil in one of their films, I only hope that it’s Charlie, because I believe in him as Daredevil, I loved working with that guy. Not just because he’s a great guy, but because he’s a fine actor. A lot of people, I guess they don’t realize because they’re not actors that what it’s like to be on set with somebody that’s good, really good. Charlie was on it every day. We were together on it all the time, which brings us both up a notch.”

There’s already been plenty of rumors that both Cox and D’Onofrio could be set to join the MCU, with Daredevil said to be one of the first in line for a reboot, and given how perfectly both actors embodied their respective characters, it would be a shame to see them recast for the sake of distancing the new versions from what came before. Not to mention that the fans would no doubt be quick to let their feelings known on the matter as well.