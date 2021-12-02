After a brief hiccup in the summer of 2019 when Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was actively withdrawn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a hot minute, which caused no amount of chaos and concern on the internet, Sony and Marvel Studios have mended fences and then some.

The two parties are sharing more characters than ever before in next month’s No Way Home and the upcoming Morbius, a sign of good things to come, but the MCU’s Spidey movies will eventually end up streaming on Disney Plus as part of a recently-signed deal, while Kevin Feige’s outfit is also developing the animated series Freshman Year for the platform.

On top of that, a viral tweet has pointed out that the MCU has been raiding the voice cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with no less than five members of the ensemble having landed live-action superhero roles since the smash hit was first released, as you can see below.

It seems that Kevin Feige really liked Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse because he brought most of it's stars to the MCU pic.twitter.com/iGE6NqvF0y — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) December 1, 2021

That’s quite the coincidence, and given that the Into the Spider-Verse team admitted that they toyed with the idea of having Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire cameo in one of the post-credits stingers, maybe one day the favor will be returned and we’ll see some live-action stalwarts head the other way.