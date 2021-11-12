Marvel’s Spider-Man: Freshman Year Announced During Disney Plus Day

Spider-Man fans have yet another Marvel series to look forward to. During Disney Plus Day, the Mouse House announced that Spider-Man: Freshman Year is coming to the Disney streaming platform.

Freshman Year will be an animated look at Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU,” a press release from Marvel notes. Executive produced by Jeff Trammel, the series promises to “celebrate the character’s early comic book roots.” Little is known beyond the show’s official logo, which debuted today along with a slew of other Disney Plus MCU announcements.

Catch the official image below.

Marvel did not provide a teaser trailer for today’s announcement, so it remains unclear what stylistic direction Marvel Studios will take Spider-Man: Freshman Year in. Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an obvious potential inspiration, although Marvel may veer more toward What If…?‘s animation style in comparison. This seems likely, given Marvel’s tease that the upcoming series will track Spider-Man’s story on his way to the MCU, whereas Spider-Verse existed as its own contained multiverse story.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year does not currently have a release date.