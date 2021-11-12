X-Men Animated Series Revival Reportedly In Development

Update Nov. 12, 2021, 9:05 a.m. PT:

An all new original series called X-Men ’97 will be streaming on Disney Plus in 2023. And judging by the announcement by the streaming service on Disney Plus Day Friday, it looks to be a continuation of the beloved ’90s series, as evidenced by the fact that the show ran originally from 1992-1997.

Original post:

We’re getting the news that a new X-Men animated series for Disney Plus will reportedly begin production in 2023.

The news comes to us from GWW, who has stated sources close to the publication “and within Marvel Studios” have made the confirmation, however, few details have been released on just what the show might entail. We’ll have to see as Friday unfolds if Disney will make an official nod to the development as part of their string of Disney Plus Day announcements. While it seems unlikely since the project is so far off in the future, we will be sure to keep you up to date if they do formally acknowledge that the project is indeed happening.

It’s been speculated that the series could go in a number of distinct directions, including being a brand-new series where Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige can begin to plant the mutant seeds of the heroes to help set them up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another possibility would be a straight-up reboot of the much-beloved ’90s animated show, in which perhaps some of its original creators return. and yet another possibility is that it would be a continuation of that saga.

Given the fact that it’s now only a matter of time before mutants are introduced into the MCU, it seems likely that this will be a brand-new saga. However, Larry Houston, a producer for the ’90s X-Men The Animated Series, did remark at a Wizard World panel back in 2019 that he had pitched a reboot to Marvel Studios, stating “The one thing we’d like to do more than anything else is continue where we left off.”

Houston went on to say at a Wizard World Panel in 2020 that while he has had talks with Disney, nothing much had progressed from there. “We’ve made conversation, and it’s up to them to make the decision, but we’ve let them know that we’re all available for whatever they want to do in the future.

Houston added he would come out of retirement for such a project, such as a one-off special or five-part limited series.

We’ll have to see what the future of X-Men holds for Disney Plus subscribers. For now, you can still watch the original ’90s show on the streaming service, as well as many of the films.