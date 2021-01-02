Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequel Teases More Spider-Man 2099

Ever since Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, there’s been a landslide of rumor and speculation linking almost every major character from the live-action back catalogue with a return, and it looks inevitable at this point that Tom Holland’s third solo outing as Peter Parker is introducing a live-action Spider-Verse.

So much of the focus has been placed on the MCU’s multiverse that the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has barely been getting a mention, even though it ranks as a continuation of a story that kicked off in one of the finest animated movies in recent years, one that scooped the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Spider-Verse 2 was originally announced for release in April 2022, which would have put it just four months after Jon Watts’ web-slinging threequel, but the second installment in the franchise is now set for October. There’s been little in the way of plot details released so far, but a new social media post by the movie’s official Twitter handle teases that one of the many versions of Spidey to cameo the first time around will be back in a big way, as you can see below.

One year closer to 2022 pic.twitter.com/Foeq36SMVE — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) January 1, 2021

Oscar Isaac voiced Miguel O’Hara, with Spider-Man 2099 showing up during the credits before recreating the ‘Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man’ meme when he visited the timeline from the 1960s cartoon. Presumably, Isaac will have a much more substantial role in the sequel, which is also being designed as the launchpad for a Spider-Women spinoff. Based on the irreverent and self-aware sense of humor that characterized Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, trying to predict how the futuristic wall-crawler factors into the story is anybody’s guess at this stage.