This past Friday, Sony officially announced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, which is set to arrive in three years’ time. The sequel to the 2018 smash hit animated movie will have a lot to live up to. For one, it’ll have to go even bigger than the multiversal scope of the first film. The natural way to do that would be to throw more alt-Spiders into the mix and today, we’re hearing of two more that will feature in the sequel.

We Got This Covered has learned from our sources – the same ones who said Deadpool 3 is now in development and will release in 2022, which looks to be all but confirmed – that Spider-Man 2099 and a female Iron Spider will be involved in Spider-Verse 2. The first of those won’t come as a surprise, seeing as Oscar Isaac already made a cameo as Miguel O’Hara in the hilarious post-credits sequence of the last movie which saw Spidey 2099 coming face to face with the 1967 cartoon Spidey, with the pair recreating the famous “two Spider-Men” meme.

The second is more unexpected, though. The female Iron Spider we’re hearing about will be Mary Jane Watson. Back in 2016, when Peter and MJ were separated and she was working with Tony Stark, Mary Jane donned the Iron Spider armor in The Amazing Spider-Man comics in order to help Peter and Iron Man fight a villain named Regent. Spider-Verse 2 will presumably be inspired by this and create a version of MJ from another Earth who uses the Iron Spider armor.

Though she didn’t get a Spider-costume, Mary Jane did feature in Spider-Verse – twice over, in fact, as the widow of the blonde Peter and the estranged wife of Peter B. Parker. Voice actress Zoe Kravitz has just been cast as Catwoman in The Batman, so it looks like she could be about to play a superhero in both the DC and Sony-Marvel universes.

Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) are due to direct and write the sequel, and currently, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is pencilled in for release on April 8th, 2022. Watch this space for more.