Home / movies

Wannabe Watchers ask what if an X-Men icon had been the one to face Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

King Thanos is coming to Avengers Campus
Image via Marvel Studios
Review of:
Reviewed by: David James
Rating:
No Rating
On January 9, 2023
Last modified:January 9, 2023

Summary:

More Details

Over the next few years, we can expect Marvel Studios to slowly drip-feed ever-increasing numbers of mutants into the MCU. That process has already begun with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the late revelation in Ms. Marvel, and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming in Deadpool 3, the cork is finally blasting off the bottle.

But what if mutants had been around for some of the most pivotal moments in MCU history? It’s a question that’d have the Watcher scratching his oversize forehead as he puzzles the ramifications, but Marvel fans are busily debating a particularly fun question relating to Avengers: Endgame:

How do you think the interaction of these two would have been in Avengers Endgame if the X-Men and Magneto had been in the movie? from marvelstudios

First up, while we have a lot of sympathy for Magneto, we agree with fans that his getting hold of the Infinity Gauntlet would be a very bad thing:

Comment from discussion cbekel3618’s comment from discussion "How do you think the interaction of these two would have been in Avengers Endgame if the X-Men and Magneto had been in the movie?".

If you’re curious about whether Magneto could even manipulate the gauntlet, rest assured he’s definitely capable of it:

Comment from discussion Zuzara_The_DnD_Queen’s comment from discussion "How do you think the interaction of these two would have been in Avengers Endgame if the X-Men and Magneto had been in the movie?".

Let’s face it, a battlefield scattered with pieces of tangled metal gives Magneto a huge advantage:

Comment from discussion BooYeah8D’s comment from discussion "How do you think the interaction of these two would have been in Avengers Endgame if the X-Men and Magneto had been in the movie?".

We agree that Magneto’s past would put him in opposition to Thanos, but the Reality Stone potentially nullifying his magnetic powers is an interesting wrinkle:

Comment from discussion Joshawott27’s comment from discussion "How do you think the interaction of these two would have been in Avengers Endgame if the X-Men and Magneto had been in the movie?".

It’s also interesting that Multiverse of Madness‘ Earth-538 presumably had a Magneto to match its Professor X, and he was nowhere to be seen during their final face-off with Thanos:

Comment from discussion wolvieburns01’s comment from discussion "How do you think the interaction of these two would have been in Avengers Endgame if the X-Men and Magneto had been in the movie?".

In a few years time, we won’t have to theorize anymore. A version of Magneto is guaranteed to arrive in the MCU and we’re very curious to see who’ll play him. The most obvious answer is a new actor and version of the character, perhaps with a slightly altered backstory due to the timeline of him being a Holocaust survivor not adding up in 2020.

Then again, if they can get Jackman into the MCU, why not Michael Fassbender?