WB Reportedly Discussing Harley Quinn Solo Movie Inspired By Adult Cartoon

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn might be the DCEU’s second most prominent female character behind only Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, but until The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max in August, the Joker’s former squeeze has starred in the same number of movies that actually got made as those that failed to make it out of development hell.

The former Harleen Quinzell was always set to play a major role in Warner Bros.’ shared universe, and before her live-action debut in Suicide Squad had even been released, Robbie was already signed on to reunite with director David Ayer in Gotham City Sirens and star in a spinoff alongside Jared Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime, which would have seen the Australian actress working with Focus duo Glen Ficarra and John Requa for a second time.

Of course, neither of those projects ended up happening after Suicide Squad was largely panned, but luckily Cathy Yan rode to the rescue with Birds of Prey, or at least that was the plan. The female-driven adventure was warmly received by critics and has already gained a reputation as a cult classic, but box office returns were disappointing to say the least.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton claims that the studio haven’t given up on the idea of Harley as a marketable commodity just yet, and WB are rumored to be developing a solo movie for the fan favorite, which will be influenced by the acclaimed R-rated animated series that can currently be found on HBO Max. Given Margot Robbie’s A-list status and the enduring popularity of the comic book character, it wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest for the DCEU to mount another attempt at turning Harley Quinn into the star of her own franchise, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what they have planned.