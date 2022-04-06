Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future

It’s not ideal for the star of a mega budget comic book blockbuster to generate nothing but negative publicity, but it sounds as though Ezra Miller‘s latest public indiscretion has seen Warner Bros. hold an emergency summit to discuss the star’s short and long-term future as part of the studio’s biggest franchises.

On top of playing Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts, Miller will finally headline a standalone superhero blockbuster next summer when The Flash comes to theaters, almost a decade after the project was first announced with the 29 year-old in the lead role.

Choking out a fan in Iceland at the beginning of 2020 was one thing, but an arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and the subsequent filing of a restraining order has snowballed into yet another scandal. According to Rolling Stone, the end result of the meeting “to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe”.

The Flash Movie First Look: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

On top of that, a purported insider claimed that Miller would have “frequent meltdowns” during shooting on The Flash, although it was stressed that there was no violence, but rather “Ezra would get a thought in his head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing'”. With a solo comic book movie, a plum part in the Wizarding World, and the impending finalization of the Discovery merger incoming, now isn’t the time to be causing controversy.

One positive is that The Flash is still over a year away from release, by which time the storm may well have blown over.