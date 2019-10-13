Warner Bros. Interested In Doing A Joker Sequel

Like it or lump it, it seems that people just can’t get enough of Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips’ Joker movie.

It’s a standalone film revolving around the iconic Mr. J, taking us deep into the bowels of a 1980s Gotham ravaged by poverty and crime. Within this cesspool of violence, we watch as Arthur Fleck begins his spiral of decline and winds up sparking a revolution.

That, in a nutshell, is the basic plot that anchors Joker – a narrative so dark and depressing that it prompted genuine trepidation among theater chains. The ending is awfully bleak, too, but could there be more to come from this pocket of the DC Universe? Could we see Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur return in another film? That remains to be seen, but it’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad, that Black Adam will be in Shazam! 3 and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff, all of which we now know to be true – Warner Bros. is “definitely interested” in doing a Joker sequel. That doesn’t mean it’ll 100% happen and it hasn’t been given the green light just yet, but there’s certainly interest in exploring more of Arthur Fleck’s story.

Now sitting pretty at $307 million and expected to pull in quite a bit more this weekend, Joker has proven itself to be a major success and we know that both Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have already shown interest in the possibility of doing more with the character. Whether we actually end up with a sequel will be told in time, but with the critical and commercial success the pic is seeing right now, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if Warner Bros. officially announces something in the new year. Watch this space for more.