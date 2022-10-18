Warner Bros. is seemingly ready for a ‘Man of Steel 2’, but do fans really want it?

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Adam.

Warner Bros has opened up the possibility of producing a Man of Steel sequel. And it’s about time too, as DC fans and Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson, have been asking the film studio to bring back the iconic superhero. Especially since post-Justice League, where Superman has only appeared through “headless” cameos.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros and DC want to bring back Henry Cavill to reprise the role of Superman in the future Man of Steel sequel. The film studio has also confirmed to the publication that Charles Roven will be returning to produce the film, and all they need now are writers.

“While it isn’t clear what hero or teams Gunn is targeting, and the writer-director would focus on a second season of Peacemaker first, the studio’s eyes are very much on Superman. Under Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warners has an intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of the hero. The project that would essentially be Man of Steel 2 is being produced by Charles Roven and is currently in a search for writers.

It’s not just DC and Warner Bros. who showed support for this. Johnson has opened up his idea of Black Adam facing Superman at the end of Black Adam as a “surprise cameo” to executives.

“Johnson, however, has Superman plans of his own, and has been very vocal about his desire to make a Black Adam versus Superman movie, a desire he has only reiterated more frequently in the lead up to Adam. This comes as he talks up his “surprise” cameo at the end of Adam, with the actor all but stating that Cavill will appear. Insiders are wondering if those calls are intended to goose the movie’s opening weekend box office numbers or to maneuver Superman onto his own chess square, or perhaps both.”

Just in case Warner Bros have cold feet, considering its history of canceling DC projects, fans on Twitter and Reddit have expressed excitement to see Superman one more. Especially since rumors have spread about Superman’s last-minute appearance in Black Adam.

Finally reading the headline “Henry Cavill to return for Man of Steel 2” after almost a decade of waiting



pic.twitter.com/u6fXaIG3hj — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) October 17, 2022

DC fans hearing about The Batman 2 and Man of Steel 2 pic.twitter.com/3FIevKYOYw — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 17, 2022

After 10 long years, Man of Steel is finally getting a sequel with Henry Cavil set to return as Superman. He’s back!



Via: @THR pic.twitter.com/KIQmBqzivB — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) October 17, 2022

A MAN OF STEEL SEQUEL IS FINALLY IN THE WORKS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BMWmzrxTQ5 — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) October 17, 2022

So far, there hasn’t been any official confirmation if Cavill would return to reprise his role in the DCEU. However, there were rumors that Superman may appear at the end of Black Adam. Only time will tell if DC and Warner Bros would pull through with these plans and bring back a superhero we all know and love.