Unconfirmed rumors are all it takes for Superman fans to finally board the ‘Black Adam’ hype train

Looks like Superman is really headed for Kahndaq. After months of teasing by Black Adam leading man Dwayne Johnson, the rumors that Henry Cavill is showing his face around the upcoming DC Extended Universe flick are sturdier than ever.

According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Henry Cavill is reprising his role as the Kryptonian superhero in the upcoming Black Adam film. “Yes Henry Cavill is back he has the classic suit with the Willams score and he says ‘We need to talk Black Adam’,” the account shared.

The news was met with general hype, despite some taking issue with the use of the classic John William Superman theme from 1985, instead of Hans Zimmer’s Man of Steel piece.

Why would you have John Williams’ score for Henry Cavill’s Superman when Hans Zimmer is literally right there.



This is like using Danny Elfman’s Batman theme for Robert Pattinson’s Batman. IT DOES NOT WORK.



We win then we lose then we win then we lose again. https://t.co/dwZp1RQE5Q — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 6, 2022

Henry Cavill is back



With the Willaims score pic.twitter.com/LW8b1gT3ZK — Blu (@bluboy43) October 6, 2022

Although alleged leaks like these should always be taken with a grain of salt, the account previously shared information ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that was later confirmed. Additionally, Johnson has been toying with the idea of a Superman cameo for a long time.

He was initially guilty of misleading fans by teasing a Black Adam and Superman face-off that ended up taking form in the shape of a post-credits scene in the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. Later on, in an interview with ComicBook, The Rock skillfully dodged the question about a Superman cameo, by commenting on how much he loves and respects Henry Cavill as “the Superman of our generation.”

With all the talk around the two characters finally meeting on the big screen, and with this new fuel added to the fire by @MyTimeToShineH’s tweet, it would be a major letdown if it didn’t come to fruition.

The wait is almost over. Find out if the rumors are true when Black Adam hits theaters Oct. 20.