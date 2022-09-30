Having burned fans already, Dwayne Johnson continues to tease a face-to-face with Henry Cavill

Dwayne Johnson is one of the industry’s finest one-man hype machines, but fans have been growing a little restless over the A-list megastar’s constant teases of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the buildup to next month’s release of Black Adam.

Having spent years actively dodging questions about the possibility of having the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian cross paths with the Man in Black, The Rock ended up pissing off a lot of longtime franchise fans when he teased that the crossover everyone had been waiting for was on the horizon – which turned out to be a DC League of Super-Pets credit stinger that saw Black Adam and his pooch come face-to-face with John Krasinski’s Superman and his dog Krypto.

San Diego Comic-Con also came and went without any mention of Cavill onstage, although Johnson did acknowledge him as the Superman the world needs during his backstage interviews. Once again stoking the flames of scuttlebutt while speaking to ComicBook, the former professional wrestler refused to be drawn on whether or not we can expect the Big Blue Boy Scout to show up in Black Adam.

“I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman. He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say ‘This guy is Superman.’ My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time.”

They’re friends, Cavill’s manager is Johnson’s ex-wife and long-term business partner, they’re both huge jacked dudes with sizeable fandoms who hold plum roles in the DCEU, so surely it’s too good and too obvious of an opportunity to pass up, right? Well, we’ll finally get our answer at long last when Black Adam flies into theaters in a matter of weeks.