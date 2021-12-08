DC fans are expressing their disappointment after Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a recent interview he’s confident his character will duke it out with Superman, but he just isn’t sure which actor will be showcasing the blue-and-red tights.

For those unfamiliar with the DC Extended Universe, the comment seems to imply that Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill is far from confirmed as the superhero, despite his expressed interest in returning to the role.

This all comes after Johnson told Total Film, via ScreenRant, that he is working with the film’s creators to respect the tradition of mythology of DC but not be “handcuffed creatively” in the process.

“There’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there.

However, following the news, many DC loyalists expressed their disappointment at fan-favorite Cavill’s uncertain status in the DCEU. Meanwhile, Marvel fans celebrate the recent confirmation that one of their fan favorite actors, Charlie Cox, is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daredevil.

Feige

“We’re bringing back Charlie Cox as Daredevil”

WB:

“We have no idea who’s gonna play Superman” pic.twitter.com/S0Ri5lMGly — Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) December 7, 2021

One user pointed out how its likely Johnson may well want Cavill to return, but at this point it’s not really up to him.

The Rock most likely wants Henry to be his Superman, but the fact that he's unsure who will be the Superman of the DCEU, the one Henry started, is depressing. pic.twitter.com/K6fHkwSh46 — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) December 7, 2021

Those with a more cynical viewpoint took the news to mean they’d never see the completion of the DCEU as originally envisioned by Zack Snyder and Cavill.

I feel like the DCEU has finally ended.



If Cavill isn't going to be Superman anymore the universe, at least for me, is done.



What a shame WB had to be the one holding the DC rights.



The fans and Cavill deserve better. pic.twitter.com/mkTFxF2aGF — •JusticeMax• ZSJL's Associate Producer #GBTZ (@SupesBatsy) December 7, 2021

Bear in mind, it’s not like it’s a done deal about Cavill not returning to the DCEU. So check back right here for all your latest Superman developments — good or bad.