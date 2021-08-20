Warner Bros. Reportedly Planning Justice League Reboot

As much as SnyderVerse supporters might not want to hear it, if the filmmaker isn’t invited back into the waiting bosom of Warner Bros. to craft his pair of Justice League sequels the internet has consistently been clamoring for, then it’s inevitable that a reboot is going to happen sooner rather than later.

The studio may botched the concept one before and then rectified many of the mistakes they initially made via the Snyder Cut, but with a decent buildup behind it the second time out, there’s still a ton of untapped potential in the Justice League brand. Of course, one potentially hazardous roadblock is that it would be vociferously rejected by almost anyone who has a vested interest in the SnyderVerse.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that WB are tentatively exploring their options when it comes to a Justice League reboot, although the current complexion of the franchise makes it almost impossible to wipe the slate clean and start again.

Looking at the upcoming raft of projects, SnyderVerse stalwarts like Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck could all still have a part to play, as does Zachary Levi’s Shazam!. In terms of new faces there’s Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and at least one Superman out of Henry Cavill and whoever plays the role in J.J. Abrams or Michael B. Jordan’s projects.

Sprinkle Michael Keaton on top as the grizzled elder statesman, and you’re really only one or two multiversal plot developments away from building a brand new Justice League roster with tenuous ties to the SnyderVerse.