Justice League Fans Freaking Out Over Batman Dropping F-Bomb In Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder has always been a filmmaker with R-rated sensibilities, and if you want to split hairs, then just two of his seven movies to date are what you would call family-friendly outings. The animated Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole is the only one of his directorial efforts rated PG, while Man of Steel was slapped with a PG-13 for ‘intense sequences of sci-fi violence, action and destruction, and for some language.’

Snyder has basically disowned the theatrical cut of Justice League, which pretty much makes it a Joss Whedon film, while his preferred vision for both Sucker Punch and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice yielded extended editions that were R-rated and vastly superior. Add that to the Dawn of the Dead remake, 300, Watchmen and the expectations that his upcoming Netflix zombie heist actioner Army of the Dead will follow suit, and you can clearly see someone who gears their output towards older audiences.

That’s why it didn’t come as much of a surprise when Snyder hinted that his all-new take on Justice League would be R-rated when it arrives on HBO Max next year, with the 54 year-old promising plenty of violence and even some profanity. Obviously, fans were quick to react to the news, and you can see just a sample of what they’re saying down below.

The benefit of creating content exclusively for streaming is the unbridled creative freedom it tends to offer, and there are no battles in the editing suite about removing scenes or dialogue that wouldn’t sit well with the MPAA. R-rated comic book movies are bigger business than ever, of course, but even if the Snyder Cut of Justice League was NC-17, millions of fans would still rush to check it out from the second it became available.