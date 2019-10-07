Warner Brothers Developing A Solo Mr. Freeze Movie

Joker might have been a bigger success than Warner Brothers had anticipated. Grossing $93.5 million in its opening weekend – the biggest October premiere ever – Todd Phillips’ slow-burn original origin story has (metaphorically) taken the world by storm.

Despite the several avenues of controversy the film has paved out, the audience reaction seems to be incredibly positive. Currently sitting at a 90% fan-approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Joker is also (at the time of writing) the 9th highest-ranking movie of all time on IMDb, with a score of 8.8.

With all the accolades the film has gathered thus far – including the top prize at the Venice Film Festival – executives at WB are surely looking towards the future. And sources close to We Got This Covered have told us that their plans include a solo Mr. Freeze picture.

No, Arnold will more than likely not be reprising his iconically campy performance. This film, if it comes to be, will be taking the same set of steps Joker did, with a story set outside the DCEU.

While Victor Fries has yet to pop up in DC comic’s universe of films, we can expect whatever actor decides to pick up the role will, like Phoenix, not be involved in any other superhero projects.

Surely, Joker‘s grim atmosphere contributed to its success – brining into the spotlight the great Scorsese loner films like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy – and in that respect, a Mr. Freeze movie could very easily tap into that arena of darkness.

As most Batman fans know, Victor, obsessed with finding the cure to his wife’s terminal cancer, was engulfed by cryogenic coolants and rage.

Now, we don’t know to what extent WB will tamper with this villain’s setup for the movie. But if a Mr. Freeze project is green-lit, there’d surely a lot of room for tragedy to explore.