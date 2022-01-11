WarnerMedia CEO addresses another potential delay for ‘The Batman’

Every major production to have kicked off since the beginning of 2020 has been majorly affected by the pandemic, but few took as long to get over the finishing line as The Batman.

The first day of shooting on Matt Reeves’ reboot took place in January of last year, but once the cast and crew had been forced to endure several lengthy hiatuses, a couple of shutdowns, and the implementation of the rigorous health and safety protocols required just to be able to get back to work, the director didn’t call it a wrap until March 2021.

During that time, The Batman was moved from an initial release date of June 2021 to October, before being pushed back until March 4, 2022, a date it’s been holding firm on since October 2020. However, with Omicron surging across the world, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar addressed the possibility of another scheduling shift in a chat with Puck.

“We’re certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron. We feel good about the date right now. We’re gonna watch it day by day.”

With less than eight weeks to go until The Batman hits theaters, there was little chance another delay would be on the cards. After all, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the eighth highest-grossing movie in history since releasing last month, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster is aiming for an almost identical target audience as Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl.